For Biden, questions about Cuomo grow harder to ignore

“Takes a lot of courage to come forward, so the presumption is they should be taken seriously,” Biden told ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “But there should be an investigation to determine whether what she says is true. And that’s what’s underway now.”

The president’s public acknowledgement of possible criminal charges sent shockwaves throughout the ranks of Democratic politics, which have been grappling with the future of a three-term governor who remains popular with voters but has become the latest politician overwhelmed by allegations of sexual misconduct.

White House aides later underscored the president’s declaration that decisions on Cuomo’s future should wait until after an investigation into the accusations. That has been their strategy since the moment the first accusation was made public last month: to keep as much distance as possible between the White House and the Governor’s Mansion in Albany.

Asked Wednesday about the president’s comments, Cuomo said: “If you committed a crime, you can be prosecuted. That’s true. But what President Biden said is, ‘We should do an investigation.’ I agree with him on that. The people of New York agree with him on that.”