For Biden, there's no place like a weekend home in Delaware

The figure includes $10.6 million to operate government aircraft and boats, and $3 million for transportation, lodging, meals and other expenses for government personnel supporting the president on the road, the report said.

But not all presidential travel is the same.

Trump took the more familiar version of Air Force One, a modified 747, on the two-hour-plus flight to the commercial airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. Biden has flown a smaller version of the aircraft for the roughly half-hour flight to the Delaware Air National Guard Base. He made this weekend's trip on the Marine One presidential helicopter.

Trump's Florida home is on the water, which required the addition of Coast Guard security patrols.

Biden goes back to his longtime home near Wilmington. It's where he watched Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new quarterback, win a record seventh Super Bowl ring in February. While there, he often meets with advisers, attends church and enjoys Sunday dinner with the family.

“We try to keep the Sunday night dinners,” Jill Biden recently told TV talk-show host Kelly Clarkson. “I mean, it's been a little busy lately. We still do it, and the kids look forward to it.”