For media, Biden news conference notable for what's missing

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Biden's first presidential news conference was notable for what was missing after predecessor Donald Trump: no contentious exchanges with reporters, no Fox News and no questions about COVID-19.

The last omission was probably the least expected, considering the pandemic has killed more than half a million Americans and kept much of the country home for the past year.

Many in the news media had been impatient since Biden had not submitted to a formal question-and-answer session with reporters until his 65th day in the office. When he finally did Thursday, it was carried live on the major broadcast and cable news networks.

Before taking a question, Biden announced he was setting a new goal of having 200 million vaccine doses for the coronavirus administered during his first 100 days in office.

And that was it. None of the 10 reporters who questioned him, some on multiple topics, brought the topic up. Noting that in a tweet, Sheryl Gay Stolberg of The New York Times said the questions “suggest that coronavirus is no longer Topic A.”

“Pretty sure it is for the American people and the Biden White House,” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain tweeted in response.