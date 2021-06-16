For years US Army hid, downplayed extent of firearms loss

The Associated Press began investigating the loss and theft of military firearms by asking a simple question in 2011: How many guns are unaccounted for across the Army, Marines Corps, Navy and Air Force?

AP was told the answer could be found in the Department of Defense Small Arms and Light Weapons Registry. That centralized database, which the Army oversees, tracks the life cycle of rifles, pistols, shotguns, machine guns and more. Getting data from the registry, however, would require a formal Freedom of Information Act request.

That request, filed in 2012, came to Charles Royal, then the longtime Army civilian employee who was in charge of the registry at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama.

Royal was accustomed to inquiries. Military and civilian law enforcement agencies would call him thousands of times each year, often because they were looking for a military weapon or had recovered one.

In response to AP’s request, Royal pulled data on missing weapons, then showed the results to his boss.

“After he got it, he said, ‘We can’t be letting this out like this,’” said Royal.

His boss didn’t say exactly why, but Royal, who is now retired, said the release he prepared was heavily scrutinized within the Army.