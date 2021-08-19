Forest Service says lightning caused Minnesota wildfire

An Aircraft drops water scooped from nearby Sand Lake onto the Greenwood Fire , about 50 miles north of Duluth, Minn., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, as seen from an airplane above the temporary flight restriction zone.
Aircrafts scoop up water from Sand Lake to drop onto the nearby Greenwood Fire, about 50 miles north of Duluth, Minn., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, as seen from an airplane above the temporary flight restriction zone.
The Greenwood Fire, about 50 miles north of Duluth, Minn., continues to burn, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, as seen from an airplane above the temporary flight restriction zone.
This Aug. 15, 2021, photo provided by U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest shows a rapidly growing wildfire in northeastern Minnesota that has prompted some evacuations, the U.S. Forest Service said Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. The fire was spotted around 3 p.m. Sunday near Greenwood Lake, about 15 miles southwest of Isabella, in the Superior National Forest.
A helicopter drops fire retardant on a portion of the Greenwood Fire near Highway 2 as it moves northeast on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Duluth, Minn. The wildfire has continued to grow and spread towards the northeast as firefighters battle the flames from both the ground and air.
Smoke rises above the Superior National Forest as the Greenwood Fire burns through towards Highway 2 towards the northeast on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Duluth, Minn. The wildfire has continued to grow and spread towards the northeast as firefighters battle the flames from both the ground and air.
Smoke rises above the Superior National Forest as the Greenwood Fire burns through towards Highway 2 on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Duluth, Minn. The wildfire has continued to grow and spread towards the northeast as firefighters battle the flames from both the ground and air.
Planes circle the Greenwood Fire as they scoop water from Sand Lake and drop it on the wildfire as it moves northeast on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Duluth, Minn. The wildfire has continued to grow and spread towards the northeast as firefighters battle the flames from both the ground and air.
ISABELLA, Minn. (AP) — A wildfire in the Superior National Forest of northeastern Minnesota that crews have been fighting since the weekend has grown to 6 1/4 square miles (16 square kilometers), but U.S. Forest Service officials said Thursday morning that it grew little overnight.
The Forest Service said lightning caused the fire near Greenwood Lake, about 25 miles southwest of Isabella, which was first spotted Sunday. It grew from 5 square miles (13 square kilometers) to 6 1/4 by Wednesday evening, after what officials described as a “very active” afternoon of expansion on its western flank.
But in an update posted Thursday morning, Forest Service officials said there was no significant change overnight, which is often the case with forest fires. Thursday's forecast in the area called for continued hot, dry weather, with thunderstorms expected Friday night and Saturday.
The fire led authorities to evacuate around 75 homes Monday near McDougal Lake, just north of where the fire started. Many dwellings in the area, which is deep in the forest, are seasonal cabins. Some small portions of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area to the north and northeast have been closed as a precaution due to the blaze and two smaller fires spotted over the weekend in the wilderness. No injuries and no damage to structures have been reported.