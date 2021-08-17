 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Formal NC budget negotiations to start after Senate vote
0 Comments
AP

Formal NC budget negotiations to start after Senate vote

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The state Senate rejected on Tuesday the House's version of its two-year North Carolina government budget, kicking off formal talks between the two chambers on forming a final spending plan.

The House gave its final approval to a budget bill last week. The Senate passed its version in late June. The current fiscal year began July 1.

Tuesday's vote means House and Senate Republican leaders will now name negotiators to work out differences on a host of spending and policy differences. Any deal likely will take weeks to hammer out.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper also wants to participate in negotiations in hopes of being able to sign a bill that he can accept. He's been critical of corporate income tax cuts in the competing versions of the budget, and wants more money for public education and child care.

Cooper hasn't signed a conventional omnibus budget bill since he took office in 2017. A stalemate between Cooper and GOP lawmakers in 2019 never got resolved following a Cooper veto.

Both legislative plans contain competing policy provisions that will have to be disentangled. Some would weaken or roll back powers of Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein. Others place more oversight over K-12 school curriculum.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Taliban agree to allow civilian 'safe passage'

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Costs of the Afghanistan war, in lives and dollars
National Politics

Costs of the Afghanistan war, in lives and dollars

  • Updated

At just short of 20 years, the now-ending U.S. combat mission in Afghanistan was America's longest war. Ordinary Americans tended to forget about it, and it received measurably less oversight from Congress than the Vietnam War did. But its death toll is in the many tens of thousands. And because the U.S. borrowed most of the money to pay for it, generations of Americans will be burdened by the cost of paying it off.

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion
National Politics

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has proposed a procedural vote this month that would set up future passage of two economic measures crucial to President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, a move Democratic leaders hope will win must-have votes from unhappy party moderates.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News