Former AG Jimmy Evans, best known for Gov. Hunt case, dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Alabama Attorney General Jimmy Evans, who successfully prosecuted the state’s governor in an ethics case in the 1990s, died Monday. He was 81.

His death was confirmed by Brian T. Gallion, the operator of Southern Memorial Funeral Home which is handling the funeral arrangements for the family. Services will be held Monday.

Evans was Alabama’s attorney general from 1991 to 1995. He is best known for the 1993 prosecution and conviction of then-Gov. Guy Hunt on charges of stealing $ 200,000 from an inaugural fund. Evans also pushed for passage of legislation to give crime victims a greater voice in the criminal justice system and was a mentor to many young attorneys, said friends and former colleagues.

“He was one of the fairest people I have ever known,” former Montgomery County District attorney Ellen Brooks recalled.

Brooks, who worked with Evans many years, said he “could be tough as nails when the situation required” such as prosecuting a horrific murder case. But he could also be gracious and kind in dealing with victims or giving a second chance to a first-time non-violent offender, she recalled.

“People would come into the courtroom to listen and watch him. He was that good,” Brooks said of Evans’s closing arguments.