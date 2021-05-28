Former aide succeeds California Assemblywoman after election

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former senior adviser to a state lawmaker replaced her in the California Legislature on Friday after squeaking through a special election this month.

Isaac Bryan needed at least half the votes in a six-way contest May 18 to avoid a runoff election in Los Angeles County's 54th Assembly District.

He received 50.8% of the tally, according to the Secretary of State's office.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon swore him into office Friday to succeed Sydney Kamlager, who had endorsed her former adviser.

“Isaac Bryan has worked his way from a disadvantaged past to a successful present. That is not unique, but is important,” Rendon said in his introduction. “California must help those who are disadvantaged in the present to reach a successful future. Isaac Bryan will help us get there.”

Bryan is one of nine adopted children in a family of 15, according to his campaign biography.