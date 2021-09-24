Former Alabama official arrested in multicount indictment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former official who had been responsible for licensing in an Alabama county is free on bond after being indicted on several counts, including using her public office for personal gain.

Attorney General Steve Marshall on Thursday announced the arrest of former Tuscaloosa County License Commissioner Lynne C. Robbins on charges of using her public office for personal gain, theft of property in the first degree and seven counts of computer tampering.

Robbins surrendered to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and was released on $10,000 bond. It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Robbins, 56, of Tuscaloosa, served as license commissioner until her resignation in February 2020.

The use of public office for personal gain charge involves a series of checks Robbins wrote to her office that were returned unpaid for nonsufficient funds, Marshall's office said in a news release. Robbins is accused of using her position to avoid paying the returned-check fee assessed in bad-check cases and to avoid repaying the face amounts of the unpaid checks, the release said.