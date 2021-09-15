Former candidate Tim James eyes possible challenge to Ivey

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Alabama gubernatorial candidate Tim James said Wednesday that he is considering challenging fellow Republican Gov. Kay Ivey in next year’s governor’s race.

James, the son of former Gov. Fob James, said he will decide by the end of the year. Taking on a well-funded incumbent is typically an uphill battle in a primary, but his entry into the race could thwart the governor’s hopes of having only minimal opposition in 2022.

Staking out far-right political territory, the 59-year-old toll road developer has defended people’s decisions to decline the COVID-19 vaccine and on Wednesday called transgender acceptance, critical race theory and yoga in gym class part of a “beast with three heads” threatening children in public schools.

“There is a culture war brewing across this nation, and if we lose this cultural war, it’s gone,” James said when asked why he was considering a run for office.

He criticized newly passed Alabama legislation that allowed students to do yoga in schools. “They took prayer out of schools and then they put in this Trojan horse called yoga,” he said, noting its ties to Hinduism.

Ivey’s campaign zeroed in on his yoga comments when asked about James' possible entry into the race.