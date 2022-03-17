 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Former Congressman Phil Roe appointed to university board

  • 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee legislative panels have approved appointing former U.S. Rep. Phil Roe to serve on the Austin Peay State University board of trustees.

The 76-year-old Roe retired from Congress in 2020 after serving six terms representing East Tennesseans in the House. He practiced medicine for more than 30 years and was mayor of Johnson City before being elected to Congress.

The Senate Education and House Education Administration committees approved the appointment on Wednesday. If approved by the full House and Senate, Roe's appointment to the board of trustees would last until 2025. He was appointed to the position by Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

