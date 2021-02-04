Former county supervisor named to USDA senior staff position

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Former Coconino County Supervisor Liz Archuleta has been named to a senior staff position in the U.S. Department of Agriculture in President Joe Biden's administration.

The USDA announced Thursday that Archuleta was named as director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs in Washington.

Archuleta, a Democrat, was the first Latina to serve on the county Board of Supervisors.

In anticipation of being named to the Biden administration post, she resigned Tuesday after serving on county board for 24 years.

The board will choose a replacement for Archuleta, who was unopposed in the November general election.

