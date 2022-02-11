Former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung announces run for Congress

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung announced Friday that he'll seek the state’s seat in Congress being vacated by U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin.

The Republican told WJAR-TV he feels the country is going in the wrong direction, pointing to soaring inflation. He wrote on Twitter, “I’m back,” with a campaign logo.

Fung ran twice unsuccessfully for governor — both times against Democrat Gina Raimondo, now U.S. commerce secretary— and some speculated he'd try again or run for state treasurer.

Instead, Fung joins a growing field of candidates vying to replace Langevin, who announced Jan. 18 he wouldn't seek reelection after representing the district covering western Rhode Island since 2001.

Former Republican state Rep. Robert Lancia is also seeking the GOP nomination. Republican state Sen. Jessica de la Cruz has opened a campaign account.

On the Democratic side, state Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Joy Fox, a former top aide to Langevin, former state representative and one-time chair of the Rhode Island Democratic Party Ed Pacheco, Omar Bah, executive director of The Refugee Dream Center in Providence, and former political strategist Michael Neary have announced runs.

Fung was Cranston’s mayor from 2009 through 2020. He emailed supporters he filed paperwork Friday with the Federal Election Commission to fund raise.

