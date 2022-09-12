 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis faces fraud trial

FILE - Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis gestures during joint statements with French President Emmanuel Macron, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger after a meeting of central Europe's informal body of cooperation called the Visegrad Group or V4, in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis went on trial on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 after the prosecution indicted him in a $2 million fraud case involving European Union subsidies.

PRAGUE (AP) — Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis went on trial on Monday in a $2 million fraud case involving European Union subsidies.

The case involves a farm known as the Stork’s Nest that received EU subsidies after its ownership was transferred from the Babis-owned Agrofert conglomerate of around 250 companies to Babis’ family members. Later, Agrofert again took ownership of the farm.

The subsidies were meant for medium- and small-sized businesses, and Agrofert wouldn’t have been eligible for them.

Agrofert later returned the subsidy.

Lawmakers have had to lift Babis’ immunity from prosecution three times in the course of the years in the case that dates to 2007.

Prague’s public prosecution office completed the review of the case in March and went ahead with Babis’ indictment. It was repeatedly recommended by police investigators.

Babis, a populist billionaire, denies any wrongdoing and has repeatedly said the allegations against him were politically motivated.

He was present at Prague’s Municipal Court on Monday. His former associate, Jana Nagyova, stood trial with him.

The prosecution asked for suspended sentences and fines for them. It's not immediately clear when a verdict might be issued.

Babis’ ANO political movement lost the parliamentary election in October. A coalition of five parties formed a new government, and ANO ended up in opposition.

He is currently considering running for the largely ceremonial post of the country's president.

