Former delegate Sears wins in GOP lieutenant governor race

After a first round of ballots was counted Tuesday, Sears led with 32%, followed by Hugo with 23% and Davis at 20%. In the final round, Sears won with about 54% over Hugo.

More than 30,000 delegates cast ballots Saturday at what the party called an “unassembled convention.” Delegates ranked the candidates from first choice to last on the ballots they submitted.

Sears joins gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin and attorney general nominee Jason Miyares on the GOP ticket this fall. Republicans are hoping to end a 12-year losing streak in statewide races in Virginia.

Youngkin, after winning the nomination Monday night, received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Democrats will choose their nominee next month in a state-run primary. Former governor Terry McAuliffe is the front-runner in a field of five gubernatorial candidates.

Virginia is the only state with an open-seat gubernatorial contest this year; the race is being closely scrutinized as an early signal of each party’s political strength heading into the 2022 congressional elections.

While Republicans have not won a statewide race in Virginia since 2009, the party has some hope of ending their drought this year; since 1973, only once has the party controlling the White House gone on to win the governor’s race in Virginia the next year.

