Former Fox, NBC star Megyn Kelly lines up SiriusXM talk show
AP

Former Fox, NBC star Megyn Kelly lines up SiriusXM talk show

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Fox News and NBC personality Megyn Kelly will host a weekday live talk show on SiriusXM this fall, building upon a successful podcast.

“The Megyn Kelly Show” will broadcast for two hours at noon and feature Kelly’s viewpoints on the day’s top stories, as well as listeners’ calls and interviews, the satellite media company said Tuesday.

The show will premiere Sept. 7 and the deal she struck means her radio show will become available to her podcast listeners after premiering on SiriusXM.

“My team and I have been grateful to see our show, in less than a year, become one of the most successful podcasts in America — proving that there is a thirst for open, honest and more meaningful conversations about current events,” Kelly said in a statement.

Kelly was a star at Fox and helped moderate five presidential debates, then became anchor of the third hour of “Today.” But her time at NBC was short-lived; Kelly was removed in 2018 after defending blackface Halloween costumes.

