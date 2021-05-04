Former Georgia state lawmaker indicted for financial fraud

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Georgia state lawmaker and university regent Dean Alford has been indicted on racketeering, fraud and forgery charges relating to allegations that he faked contracts while seeking money from a financial company.

Tuesday's indictment in Rockdale County follows Alford's original arrest on the charges in October 2019. Katie Byrd, a spokesperson for Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, said it took time to investigate Alford's acts, and the judicial system was delayed due to the pandemic.

Alford faces up to 50 years in prison. A lawyer who represented him on civil matters said he wasn’t involved in the criminal case and couldn't comment.

When he was arrested in 2019, Alford was accused of falsely claiming that his company, Allied Energy Services, was owed $2.2 million from five entities, including the University of Georgia and Georgia Military College, a public college not run by the regents. He also allegedly claimed to be owed money from two banks and a solar energy firm.

University System of Georgia officials said the invoices were fake and that universities don’t do business with regents. Alford resigned from the board shortly thereafter.