Former GOP Rep. Bruce Poliquin wants his old seat back

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin announced Wednesday that he's going to try to win back his old seat from Democratic Rep. Jared Golden.

Citing problems caused by “liberal politicians with extreme beliefs,” Poliquin announced on social media that he's running to “bring Maine common sense back to Washington.”

“It cannot continue,” he said of the Democratic leadership in Washington, D.C.

His announcement potentially sets up a big-dollar fight in the state's sprawling, largely rural 2nd Congressional District. But first Poliquin would have to win a primary race against two lesser-known Republican candidates, state Sen. Trey Stewart of Presque Isle and state Rep. Michael Perkins of Oakland.

Golden, from Lewiston, unseated Poliquin thanks to the state's ranked-choice voting in 2018. At the time, the race was the most expensive in Maine history with more than $20 million spent by candidates and outside groups.

Poliquin had the most first-round votes, but his lead didn’t hold up after an additional round under ranked-choice voting.

Golden emerged victorious after two trailing candidates were eliminated and their supporters’ second-choices were reallocated.

Poliquin lost a lawsuit over the election outcome, and he sat out the 2020 election, citing "family priorities."

