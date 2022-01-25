 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Former Gov. Deval Patrick to join Harvard Kennedy School

  • Updated
  • 0
Deval Patrick Harvard

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick files to have his name listed on the New Hampshire primary ballot, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Concord, N.H. In a news release Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf said Patrick will be joining the Harvard Kennedy School the following week and is to serve as a professor of the practice of public leadership and as co-director of the School's Center for Public Leadership.

 Charles Krupa - staff, AP

BOSTON (AP) — Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick will be joining the Harvard Kennedy School next week.

The Democrat will serve as a professor of the practice of public leadership and as co-director of the School’s Center for Public Leadership, Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf said in a news release Tuesday.

“I am thrilled that Gov. Patrick will be joining Harvard Kennedy School,” Elmendorf said.

The Center for Public Leadership prepares students for careers in public leadership through teaching, mentorship, and practical experience, according to Elmendorf.

Patrick said he’s looking forward to the new opportunity.

“With the scale and scope of the challenges facing humankind, the world needs conscientious, dedicated leaders at every level in every sector, people willing to spend their ‘political’ capital, not just accumulate it,” he said in a written statement.

People are also reading…

Patrick served two four-year terms as governor, from 2007 to 2015, and was the state’s first Black governor.

The Harvard College and Harvard Law School graduate was nominated in 1994 by then-President Bill Clinton to serve as assistant attorney general for civil rights.

Patrick would later work as general counsel for Texaco and executive vice-president and general counsel at the Coca-Cola company before launching a bid for governor.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA believes it is unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary has used microwaves or other forms of directed energy to attack the hundreds of American officials who attribute symptoms associated with brain injuries to what's come to be known as “Havana syndrome."

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia maintained a tough posture Wednesday amid the tensions over its troop buildup near Ukraine, with a top diplomat warning that Moscow will accept nothing less but “watertight” U.S. guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine.

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday announced sweeping naval drills in several parts of the world this month, and claimed the West is plotting “provocations” in neighboring Ukraine where the Kremlin has been accused of planning aggressive military action.

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapsed late Wednesday when two senators refused to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster after a raw, emotional debate.

Watch Now: Related Video

Avenatti representing self in Stormy Daniels case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News