Former Gov. Heineman blasts part of GOP redistricting plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman railed Thursday against a piece of his own party's congressional redistricting plan, saying it was unnecessary to move rural Saunders County into the Omaha-focused 2nd Congressional District as some fellow Republicans have proposed to do.
Heineman, who is considering another run for governor, said he doesn't like the idea of moving the county out of the 1st Congressional District, where it has been located for decades. Heineman spent a large part of his childhood in Wahoo, and said he and many Saunders County residents feel connected to their current district, which is heavily rural and Republican but includes Lincoln.
"I just think you've got to look at history, and the 2nd District has always been in the Omaha area,” Heineman said in an Associated Press interview.
The 2nd District currently encompasses all of Douglas and the western part of Sarpy County. The proposed Republican plan in the Legislature would divide Douglas County between the 1st and 2nd Districts, while moving all of neighboring Sarpy and Saunders counties into the 2nd District. Saunders and Sarpy are both heavily Republican, so merging them with the 2nd District would likely offset Democratic votes in Omaha.
Heineman said he doesn't object to other parts of the GOP plan. He opposes the Democratic counter-proposal, which would keep Douglas County whole in the 2nd District and swap out western Sarpy County with the more Democratic-leaning city of Bellevue.
But he said it's obvious that neither plan has the support it needs to pass in the Legislature during the special session that begins next week.
“I don't have a doubt there are going to be some tradeoffs here,” he said. “At the end of the day, you're going to have to find some common ground.”
Heineman also called on fellow GOP gubernatorial candidates Charles Herbster, Jim Pillen and Brett Lindstrom to oppose the proposed Saunders County move.
Members of the Legislature's Redistricting Committee agreed Thursday to present both the Republican and Democratic proposals to the public after hitting a major impasse and trading accusations that the maps were skewed to favor one party over the other.
The committee has scheduled hearings next week in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island where members of the public can testify, although it's unclear whether the public input will change any minds.
Democrats Barack Obama and Joe Biden each won the Omaha-centric 2nd District once, claiming one of Nebraska's three electoral votes in the presidential election. Nebraska is solidly Republican but one of just two states that is able to split its electoral votes. The 2nd District is currently represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Don Bacon but was held by Democrat Brad Ashford from 2015 to 2017.
The Republican proposal's sponsor, Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, argued that her map makes sense because its boundaries run along the “very recognizable border” of Interstate 680 and West Dodge Road. Everything north and west of those lines would move into the 1st District.
Linehan, the committee's chairwoman, said Douglas County has been divided for years into different districts for legislative and other offices, and she doesn't see why it couldn't be the same for congressional districts.
Democrats called the map gerrymandered and vowed to fight it. Sen. Adam Morfeld, of Lincoln, blasted it as “completely partisan, completely political.”
Lawmakers also squabbled over proposed legislative maps. One plan backed by Democrats would reduce the number of rural lawmakers by moving Legislative District 44, in rural southwest Nebraska, to fast-growing suburban Omaha. The district, which has been losing population, is represented by state Sen. Dan Hughes, a Republican.
A different Republican-supported plan would keep the number of rural senators the same but tweak the maps in Omaha and Lincoln to shift several Democratic state lawmakers out of their own districts.
