Former Gov. Heineman blasts part of GOP redistricting plan

But he said it's obvious that neither plan has the support it needs to pass in the Legislature during the special session that begins next week.

“I don't have a doubt there are going to be some tradeoffs here,” he said. “At the end of the day, you're going to have to find some common ground.”

Heineman also called on fellow GOP gubernatorial candidates Charles Herbster, Jim Pillen and Brett Lindstrom to oppose the proposed Saunders County move.

Members of the Legislature's Redistricting Committee agreed Thursday to present both the Republican and Democratic proposals to the public after hitting a major impasse and trading accusations that the maps were skewed to favor one party over the other.

The committee has scheduled hearings next week in Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island where members of the public can testify, although it's unclear whether the public input will change any minds.

Democrats Barack Obama and Joe Biden each won the Omaha-centric 2nd District once, claiming one of Nebraska's three electoral votes in the presidential election. Nebraska is solidly Republican but one of just two states that is able to split its electoral votes. The 2nd District is currently represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Don Bacon but was held by Democrat Brad Ashford from 2015 to 2017.