Former Idaho attorneys general form group to fight lawmakers

“I think it’s always good to have other eyes on things and watch what’s going on,” he said. “We are under the requirements of the Constitution, so it’s good when other people look at it.”

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office, at the request of Democratic lawmakers, has written opinions questioning the constitutionality of some of the bills, including the one that said the bill limiting a governor's powers during an emergency.

That bill states that “declared emergencies must not restrict the right of Idahoans to work, provide for their families, and otherwise contribute to the economy of Idaho.”

The attorney general’s opinion notes that the provision in the bill potentially prevents “the Governor from declaring any kind of disaster emergency and imposing measures to address the emergency that affect anyone’s ability to spend or make money in the state.”

Republican Sen. Kelly Anthon has taken issue with that opinion.