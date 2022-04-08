Former jobs of every Supreme Court justice

Since its establishment in 1789 by the U.S. Constitution, the U.S. Supreme Court has seen 17 chief justices, and 116 justices in total. Many landmark cases have passed through the Supreme Court of the U.S. (SCOTUS), having set precedents and changed the fabric of society.
Stacker compiled an account of the educational and professional history of each current Supreme Court justice, including Ketanji Brown Jackson, the newest member. Each justice’s background is divided into three sections: education, early career life, and professional life in the years leading up to their tenures on the Supreme Court.
The SCOTUS has been predominantly white and male since its founding. In fact, all but eight of the court's 116 justices have been white men. Sandra Day O’Connor was the first woman to be confirmed to the Supreme Court in 1981; Thurgood Marshall was the first person of color to be appointed to the court in 1967; and Jackson became the first Black woman confirmed to the highest court in the nation on April 7, 2022.
The current Supreme Court justices took different paths to achieve their current esteemed positions. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in 2020, was appointed in 1993 and faced many challenges on her path to becoming a SCOTUS justice. She encountered sexism in her attempt to get clerkships as a female law graduate in the 1950s and received lower pay than her male colleagues when she taught at Rutgers Law School in the 1960s.
When Clarence Thomas was applying for jobs as a new law graduate, he found that some law firms did not take his Yale juris doctorate degree seriously because the university had been trying to fulfill quotas of Black students at the time. Sonia Sotomayor spoke out in support of Hispanic rights as a student and as a judge, and experienced roadblocks when she was nominated to the U.S. Court of Appeals due to Republican beliefs that President Bill Clinton was trying to facilitate her nomination as the first Hispanic person in the Supreme Court. She was confirmed to the SCOTUS in 2009.
