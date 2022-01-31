 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Former Langevin aide announces run for Congress

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former top aide to retiring Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin announced Monday that she plans to run for his seat in Rhode Island.

Joy Fox, who also worked in the administration of former Gov. Gina Raimondo, made her announcement on Twitter.

“I love my community. We need a representative in Congress who knows the district and is willing to fight for every family," she wrote. “We need to get past the pandemic and back to school and work. My family is counting on that and I believe most families in the district are as well.”

Fox, 44, who grew up in Cranston and now lives in Warwick, said she plans “an official kick-off announcement in the coming days." She is currently CEO of the Clarendon Group, a public relations firm.

She joins a growing field seeking the Democratic nomination to replace Langevin, who announced Jan. 18 that he would not seek reelection. He has represented the district covering western Rhode Island since 2001.

State General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, former state representative and one-time chair of the Rhode Island Democratic Party Ed Pacheco, and Omar Bah, executive director of The Refugee Dream Center in Providence, are the other Democrats who have announced a run.

Former Republican state Rep. Robert Lancia, a retired Navy chaplain, is seeking the GOP nomination. Republican State Sen. Jessica de la Cruz said she has opened a campaign account and is considering a run.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

