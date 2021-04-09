 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former lawmaker must pay more than $10 million in fraud case
0 comments
AP

Former lawmaker must pay more than $10 million in fraud case

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ATLANTA (AP) — A lawyer for a former state lawmaker and Georgia Board of Regents member says his client has been ordered to pay nearly $10.8 million after being accused of running what authorities called a Ponzi scheme.

Dean Alford of Conyers resolved the matter through a negotiated settlement, his lawyer, Walter Jospin, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Thrash signed the order last week.

U.S. Securities and Exchange officials said that Alford owned an energy firm and sold promissory notes to investors — many of them in the Columbus, Georgia, area — and guaranteed high annual rates of return.

But government officials said that in reality, the company was struggling and Alford could not repay his investors. They say he used the money to make interest payments to earlier investors and on other expenses, such as building a multimillion-dollar home.

Investors say they were defrauded out of $23 million.

Alford resigned from the Board of Regents in October 2019 shortly after the criminal charges emerged. He previously served 10 years as a state representative.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Abraham Lincoln statue rededicated

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan
National Politics

US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American military is warning that China is probably accelerating its timetable for capturing control of Taiwan, the island democracy that has been the chief source of tension between Washington and Beijing for decades and is widely seen as the most likely trigger for a potentially catastrophic U.S.-China war.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News