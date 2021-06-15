Former lawmaker Rohrabacher confirms he was at Capitol riot

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former California Rep. Dana Rohrabacher confirmed he attended the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after anonymous investigators online identified him in footage.

Rohrabacher told the Portland Press Herald on Monday that he did not go into the Capitol building. The Republican served 15 terms in Congress representing parts of Orange County before losing a reelection bid in 2018.

"I marched to protest, and I thought the election was fraudulent and it should be investigated, and I wanted to express that and be supportive of that demand,” Rohrabacher said. “But I was not there to make a scene and do things that were unacceptable for anyone to do.”

On Saturday, an account on Twitter posted screenshots from footage showing Rohrabacher in the crowd who had violently pushed through the police line outside the Capitol on Jan.6. The account called @capitolhunters told the newspaper that they were open source investigators who wished to remain anonymous.