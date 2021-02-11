 Skip to main content
Former legislative candidate sues Nebraska Republican Party
Former legislative candidate sues Nebraska Republican Party

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska City woman and lifelong Republican who unsuccessfully ran for the Nebraska Legislature is suing her own party, claiming the Nebraska GOP defamed her in ads and robocalls it sponsored to help her rival.

Janet Palmtag’s lawsuit accuses the Nebraska Republican Party of knowingly lying in campaign ads that said she had broken the law and lost her real estate license, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The party’s campaign efforts in the race were intended to help state Sen. Julie Slama of Peru, who in November won the seat in the officially nonpartisan Legislature. The bitter race exposed a divide in the state GOP, as Slama was backed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, who appointed her to the seat in 2019, while Palmtag was endorsed by former Republican Gov. Dave Heineman.

In October, the Nebraska Public Service Commission found that the Nebraska Republican Party and a political consulting firm liable for making illegal robocalls intended to help Slama's campaign.

Attorney David Domina filed the defamation suit on Palmtag's behalf Tuesday. It seeks $500,000 in lost income to her real estate business as well as an unspecified amount in damages for emotional distress and damage to her reputation.

Ryan Hamilton, the executive director of the Nebraska GOP, said Wednesday that the lawsuit was “entirely without merit.”

