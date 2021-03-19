 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former longtime Nebraska Sen. Dwite Pedersen dies at 79
View Comments
AP

Former longtime Nebraska Sen. Dwite Pedersen dies at 79

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former longtime Nebraska state lawmaker died Tuesday at the age of 79.

Dwite Pedersen of Omaha served in the Nebraska Legislature from 1993 to 2009. Pedersen was a leading advocate for alcohol and drug rehabilitation and worked with troubled youth and prison inmates.

Pedersen represented the Elkhorn area of Omaha and ran unsuccessfully for Omaha City Council in 2017. He worked as a counselor focused on youth and was a recovered alcoholic who had been sober for 40 years. He also was known to help prison inmates, including those who rarely got visits from others.

Pedersen died in his sleep. Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, of Omaha, recognized his work and legacy Wednesday on the floor of the Legislature.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tanzania swears in its first woman president

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos
National Politics

Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos

  • Updated

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, on Wednesday posted the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies she alleges shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

+9
Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities
National Politics

Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive, with the head of Homeland Security acknowledging the depth of the problem Tuesday but insisting it’s under control and saying he won’t revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News