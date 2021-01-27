Former Louisiana lawmaker Steve Carter dies from COVID-19

In the Legislature, Carter shepherded former Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal's successful bills to expand Louisiana's school voucher program and toughened teacher tenure rules. In his last term when Edwards was governor, Carter unsuccessfully fought to raise Louisiana's gasoline tax to raise money for transportation projects.

A one-time Louisiana State University tennis coach, Carter was forced out of the House by term limits. He lost races for the state Senate in 2019 and to unseat Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, a Democrat, last year.

While some Republican state lawmakers criticized Edwards' statewide mask mandate, implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Carter supported it, and it partly cost him the endorsement of his party in the mayoral race, party chair Woody Jenkins was quoted by The Advocate as saying.

The newspaper had previously quoted Carter as saying that if he was elected mayor-president, he would sponsor a massive education campaign to let residents know the virus is serious, and that they need to wear a mask, social distance and wash their hands.