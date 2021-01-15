Former Maryland Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller dies

But even his most brash comments didn’t seem to hurt him significantly on Election Day or during the annual votes by the Senate’s 47 members at the start of each legislative session in January to keep him at the helm of the chamber for 32 years. He was Senate president over the span of five governors, from Democrat William Donald Schaefer to Hogan.

He had a knack for colorful political theater. Once, while discussing a tough special session in 2007, he pulled back his suit jacket and showed reporters where red ink from a pen had leaked, as if he were bleeding. That session became a three-week grind to pass tax increases and a constitutional amendment to allow five casinos with slot machines — a long-debated proposal Miller supported to raise state revenue. Maryland voters went on to approve the constitutional amendment allowing casinos in 2008, as well as an expansion four years later to add table games and what would become MGM National Harbor near the nation’s capital.

That happened with a strong push from the Senate president, who noted in later years that the state’s six casinos would be part of his legacy.

Miller could be a heavyweight political brawler and power broker who knew how to play well to the crowd. He once declared at a 2006 luncheon with fellow Democrats that they would put Republicans “in the ground” in the upcoming election.

Miller kept a keen eye on politics statewide, particularly state Senate races. He regularly presided over a strong Democratic majority in the chamber in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

