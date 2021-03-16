Former mayor, Napolitano adviser to run for Arizona governor

More recently, Lopez has worked as an international business consultant and investor.

Lopez said his focus as governor would include boosting education, including apprenticeship and vocational training programs; luring businesses and addressing a shortage of health care providers in rural areas.

Lopez described his time at the Homeland Security Department as helping to oversee the nation’s largest law enforcement agency and “tackling crises head on.” But it could pose a liability in a Democratic primary. Progressive activists are still angry over the marked increase in deportations early in the Obama administration, which coincided with Lopez's tenure overseeing the Border Patrol.

As governor, Lopez said his focus would be on the security of the four border counties and facilitating cross-border trade.

“I think that we’ve been focused on making sure that the proper investments are made so that people choose and can migrate legally,” Lopez said. “That’s what we were pushing for. That’s what I will continue to push for as governor.”

Lopez was critical of Arizona's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying in his announcement video that “state leaders failed us as the coronavirus cost us lives and hammered our economy.”