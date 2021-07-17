Former Mississippi first lady Elise Winter dies at 95

In 2015, Elise Winter published a book, “Once in a Lifetime: Reflections of a Mississippi First Lady.” She told Elbert Hilliard, director emeritus of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, during an interview in front of an audience in May 2015 that she had used a recorder to dictate her thoughts for what she what she intended only a historical record, usually after her husband was asleep. After she was persuaded to publish those recorded journals as a memoir, she worked with one of her friends, author and editor Joanne Prichard Morris, to put the book into shape.

“I found that ... in recording, that you could say what you felt,” Elise Winter said.

Elise Winter told Hilliard that as first lady, she became interested in the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. She said she walked with her husband as he stuck his hands between bars of prison cells and introduced himself to inmates. She said he always said, “'Tell me who you are, how far you got in school.'”

“A number of these young people had not had any opportunity or had not had taken what opportunities they had to go to school,” Elise Winter said.