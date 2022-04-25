 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Former NC Rep. Moore leaving behind bid to return to House

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A former North Carolina state House member who pleaded guilty in 2019 after a campaign finance investigation says he’s stepping away from a return bid to the General Assembly.

Former Rep. Rodney Moore of Mecklenburg County announced over the weekend that he was going to “withdraw my candidacy” for a House seat.

It’s too late for his name to be removed from the ballot for the May 17 primary, however. Moore and three others are listed as running in the Democratic primary for the 112th House seat.

Moore, who served in the House from 2011 through 2018, said he's dealt with health problems the previous few weeks and the campaign has taken a back seat during that period, The Charlotte Observer reported.

“My health and my family are my top priorities,” Moore tweeted Saturday. “Thanks to those of you who have been supportive of my efforts.”

In early 2019, Moore was indicted on nine felony counts of filing false campaign statements. The charges stemmed from a State Board of Elections investigation that showed Moore’s committee failed to report more than $140,000 in campaign contributions and expenditures.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to one count of making felony false statements under oath and received a suspended sentence. Speaking to the Observer, Moore apologized and said he takes responsibility for what happened.

Moore said he had been unable to accept campaign contributions until recently because he hadn’t filed a quarterly finance report from 2018, according to an elections board document. Moore also said he wasn’t aware that he had to file as many documents as the state requires: “I would have cleared it up.”

Other Democrats seeking the 112th District seat include former state Rep. Tricia Cotham.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Charlotte Observer.

Tags

