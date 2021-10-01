 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Former Nebraska GOP official chosen for county elections job

  • 0

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has picked a former Republican Party operative to serve as Sarpy County's election commissioner.

Emily Ethington, 25, of Papillion, will administer elections in Nebraska's third-largest county, the governor's office announced Thursday.

Ethington is a former county field director for the Nebraska Republican Party as well as for the 2020 legislative campaign of her twin sister, state Sen. Julie Slama, who was appointed to her seat by Ricketts in 2019.

Ethington has also worked as a branch office administrator for the financial services firm Edward Jones and as a commercial loan assistant for Pinnacle Bank. As election commissioner, she'll earn $86,842 a year from Sarpy County.

She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in organizational management from Peru State College. The governor's office says she has also volunteered with Cornhusker Girls State, Meals on Wheels through Tabitha Health and Food Bank of Lincoln.

Ethington replaces Michelle Andahl, who recently took a job as president and CEO of the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce. A Sarpy County spokeswoman said Ethington will serve for the remainder of Andahl's term, which ends this year, and would then have to be reappointed by the governor.

People are also reading…

State law requires governors to appoint election commissioners in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties, because their populations are greater than 100,000. The appointed commissioners are then required to appoint a deputy from the opposite political party.

In every other Nebraska county, elections are run by county clerks or someone within their office.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor's vow

Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor's vow

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two more local health department in Michigan rescinded their school masking requirement Thursday despite Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying she will not enforce Republican-written budget provisions that threaten funding for counties with COVID-19 orders.

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure mounting, President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress strained Tuesday to trim back his potentially historic $3.5 trillion government overhaul to win support from two key holdout senators ahead of make-or-break deadlines for votes.

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators blocked a bill Monday night to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government.

Biden heading to Hill, as Democrats scale back $3.5T plan

Biden heading to Hill, as Democrats scale back $3.5T plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Capitol Hill on Friday as Democrats are determined to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government overhaul and salvage a related public works bill after a long night of frantic negotiations resulted in no deal.

Watch Now: Related Video

Rome residents tired of run-down state of city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News