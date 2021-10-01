Former Nebraska GOP official chosen for county elections job

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has picked a former Republican Party operative to serve as Sarpy County's election commissioner.

Emily Ethington, 25, of Papillion, will administer elections in Nebraska's third-largest county, the governor's office announced Thursday.

Ethington is a former county field director for the Nebraska Republican Party as well as for the 2020 legislative campaign of her twin sister, state Sen. Julie Slama, who was appointed to her seat by Ricketts in 2019.

Ethington has also worked as a branch office administrator for the financial services firm Edward Jones and as a commercial loan assistant for Pinnacle Bank. As election commissioner, she'll earn $86,842 a year from Sarpy County.

She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in organizational management from Peru State College. The governor's office says she has also volunteered with Cornhusker Girls State, Meals on Wheels through Tabitha Health and Food Bank of Lincoln.

Ethington replaces Michelle Andahl, who recently took a job as president and CEO of the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce. A Sarpy County spokeswoman said Ethington will serve for the remainder of Andahl's term, which ends this year, and would then have to be reappointed by the governor.

State law requires governors to appoint election commissioners in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties, because their populations are greater than 100,000. The appointed commissioners are then required to appoint a deputy from the opposite political party.

In every other Nebraska county, elections are run by county clerks or someone within their office.

