Former Nebraska lawmaker chosen for USDA Rural Development

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska lawmaker and congressional candidate will serve as the state's next Rural Development director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The White House announced the appointment Friday of former state Sen. Kate Bolz, of Lincoln. Bolz served in the Legislature from 2013 to 2021 and was the Democratic nominee for Nebraska's 1st Congressional District in 2020.

The White House says Bolz and other regional appointees are part of President Joe Biden's efforts to rebuild communities affected by the pandemic, the economy and climate change.

USDA Rural Development runs programs intended to improve the economy and quality of life in rural America through a combination of loans, loan guarantees and grants.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

