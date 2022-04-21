Former Nebraska Sen. Nelson backs Pansing Brooks for House

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former Nebraska Sen. Ben Nelson endorsed state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks on Thursday in her campaign for the state's 1st Congressional District.
Pansing Brooks, a Democrat, is looking to replace former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican who resigned after he was convicted on charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal campaign contribution.
Nelson, a Democrat, said Pansing Brooks has worked with both parties while in the state legislature and passed more than 60 bills.
Pansing Brooks will face state Sen. Mike Flood, a Republican, in a June 28 special election to determine who will serve the remainder of Fortenberry's term in Congress. She's also expected to face him again in November, assuming that they both win their parties' May 10 primary nomination as expected.
Nelson is the most recent Democrat to have served as Nebraska's governor, with a tenure from 1991 to 1999. He was a U.S. senator from Nebraska from 2001 to 2013.
Pansing Brooks has served in the Legislature since 2015 and is leaving office in January due to term limits.
