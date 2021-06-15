Former Ohio House speaker to testify in expulsion effort

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Larry Householder has found himself under the cloud of a federal investigation before.

The last time it happened, the once-powerful Ohio state lawmaker was ultimately never charged, bided his time and then returned to the House and eventually to his second stretch as House speaker.

In politics, sometimes what's past is prologue.

Householder is expected to make his case Tuesday for not being expelled from his House seat amid a second federal probe, after colleagues removed him as speaker and he was re-elected. If he manages to prevent the bipartisan effort to remove him now, it could set the stage for yet another political comeback by the Perry County Republican.

The difference this time is that Householder is under federal indictment. And while he has pleaded not guilty, two co-defendants and an involved nonprofit have all pleaded guilty in the case and FirstEnergy, the energy company at the heart of the latest scandal, has acknowledged in court filings making the bulk of the payments in an alleged $60 million bribery scheme.

Still, Householder maintains his innocence and will likely assert that colleagues should assume he is, too, until proven otherwise.