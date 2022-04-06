 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Former opioids prosecutor appointed to WVa high court

  • 0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former federal prosecutor and West Virginia native who comes from generations of coal miners has been appointed to the state's highest court, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.

C. Haley Bunn of Oceana, Wyoming County, will join the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. Bunn fills the seat vacated by former Justice Evan Jenkins, who resigned to return to private law practice in February. She will serve the remainder of his term, which ends in 2024.

Bunn would have had to run in a special election in November, but lawmakers passed a bill this year that would allow pending West Virginia Supreme Court appointees to remain on the bench longer.

Bunn, who graduated with honors from West Virginia University and the West Virginia University College of Law, began her legal career in private practice at Steptoe & Johnson PLLC in Charleston before serving seven years as a federal prosecutor.

People are also reading…

“Haley will be a strong conservative voice on the court,” Justice said in a news release. “She understands the importance of faith, traditional values, and law and order. Those things are the backbone of West Virginia."

Justice said for the state's economy to keep growing, "employers and job creators have to be confident they can get a fair shake in our courts."

Bunn’s primary focus as a prosecutor was southern West Virginia’s opioid epidemic. In 2017, the U.S. Department of Justice selected her as one of 12 prosecutors in the country to serve in a newly created Opioid Fraud and Abuse Detection Unit.

During her time working for the U.S. government, Bunn prosecuted West Virginia doctors for illegally prescribing opioids, as well as opioid dealers and distributors. After leaving the United States Attorney’s Office, Bunn rejoined Steptoe & Johnson.

Bunn comes from a multigenerational family of West Virginia coal miners. Two of her great-grandfathers, both of her grandfathers, her father, and many other family members have been underground coal miners. Her husband’s family operated coal mines in West Virginia for decades.

She and her husband live in Charleston with their two children. They attend Bible Center Church, and Bunn serves on the board of Bible Center School. Bunn is a member of the Defense Trial Counsel of West Virginia and has volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America’s Legal Explorers Program.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Budget: New Titans stadium, grocery tax pause, vote machines

Budget: New Titans stadium, grocery tax pause, vote machines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers peppered Gov. Bill Lee's finance team with questions Tuesday about its proposal to authorize $500 million in bonds to help the Tennessee Titans build a new enclosed stadium. Some said the request caught them by surprise, since they approved a tax break for the team's planned stadium upgrades just last year.

Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

Stacey Abrams reaches millionaire status before 2nd campaign

ATLANTA (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams first ran for Georgia governor in 2018, her lackluster personal finances and a hefty bill from the IRS gave Republicans fodder to question how she could manage a state budget when she struggled with her own debts.

Hungary's Orban popular at home, isolated abroad after win

Hungary's Orban popular at home, isolated abroad after win

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — As Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban prepares to continue his autocratic governance of Hungary for another four years, he faces a shattered opposition at home but an increasingly isolated position abroad, where his flouting of democratic standards and approach to the war in Ukraine has riled the European Union and other nations.

Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities accused the departing forces on Sunday of committing war crimes and leaving behind a “scene from a horror movie.”

Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine's streets

Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine's streets

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets, buildings and yards strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, many of them evidently killed at close range.

Zelenskyy: Retreating Russians leave many mines behind

Zelenskyy: Retreating Russians leave many mines behind

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his people early Saturday that retreating Russian forces were creating “a complete disaster” outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory,” even around homes and corpses.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia sanctions: NATO foreign ministers in Brussels for 2-day meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News