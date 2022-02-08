 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Former police officer sues town, alleging discrimination

  • 0

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A former Brimfield police officer has filed a lawsuit claiming the town's board members discriminated against him when they chose not to reappoint him as the town’s only patrolman because of his sexual orientation.

Ryan Olszta alleges the town violated his civil rights when board members opted not to rehire him last year, claiming that they also made comments about his sexuality and his partner, The Telegram & Gazette reported Tuesday.

The town's attorney, Adam Simms, said in a statement that the board had “valid, non-discriminatory reasons for its actions.”

Olszta also claimed in the lawsuit his criticism of officials’ alleged interests in the Brimfield Antique Flea Markets factored into him not being reappointed.

Simms said that the Olszta's “non-renewal had nothing to do with his sexuality or his reporting corruption in town government.”

People are also reading…

Court documents show a business that has participated in the Brimfield Antique Flea Markets is suing Olszta, the newspaper said.

Olszta has denied allegations that he defamed and harassed the business owners after they opposed town regulatory changes at the market.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Florida gov asks if Black House Rep district constitutional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On the first day of Black History Month, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Florida Supreme Court if a Black congressman's district was unconstitutional. Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson responded that the governor is race baiting to build political points with his base.

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden went public Monday with her frustration over a political process that she says treats legislation like a football to “pass or pivot” while real people, such as her community college students, wait assistance that would help them build better futures.

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts EV charging plant to be built in Tenn.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News