Former police officer sues town, alleging discrimination

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A former Brimfield police officer has filed a lawsuit claiming the town's board members discriminated against him when they chose not to reappoint him as the town’s only patrolman because of his sexual orientation.

Ryan Olszta alleges the town violated his civil rights when board members opted not to rehire him last year, claiming that they also made comments about his sexuality and his partner, The Telegram & Gazette reported Tuesday.

The town's attorney, Adam Simms, said in a statement that the board had “valid, non-discriminatory reasons for its actions.”

Olszta also claimed in the lawsuit his criticism of officials’ alleged interests in the Brimfield Antique Flea Markets factored into him not being reappointed.

Simms said that the Olszta's “non-renewal had nothing to do with his sexuality or his reporting corruption in town government.”

Court documents show a business that has participated in the Brimfield Antique Flea Markets is suing Olszta, the newspaper said.

Olszta has denied allegations that he defamed and harassed the business owners after they opposed town regulatory changes at the market.

