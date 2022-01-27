 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Former Rep. Walker staying in North Carolina Senate race

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2022-Senate-North Carolina

In this Sept. 25, 2021 photo, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mark Walker poses for a photo in Mount Airy, N.C. Walker, a candidate seeking North Carolina’s Republican U.S. Senate nomination for over a year says he’ll now reveal whether he'll stay in the race. He scheduled a Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 announcement in Greensboro, which he represented in Congress for six years through 2020.

 Bryan Anderson - staff, AP

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker said Thursday that he’s staying in the Republican race for U.S. Senate, despite falling behind top rivals in fundraising and lacking former President Donald Trump’s endorsement for the seat.

Walker, who got in the race nearly 14 months ago, had been weighing a shift to seek a seat in the House, where he served for six years through 2020.

Trump endorsed U.S. Rep Ted Budd for the Senate last June, adding challenges for Walker, a former Baptist minister, to win over Christian conservatives who are also loyal to the former president. Former Gov. Pat McCrory is also in the race.

Walker had put off announcing a decision for several weeks after visiting with Trump last month in Florida. Walker’s campaign said he was offered Trump’s endorsement if he ran for a House seat in central North Carolina.

At a rally at an auto auction facility in Greensboro, attendees listened to singers and speakers for about an hour before Walker's wife, Kelly, came on with a tearful introduction recalling moments in their relationship. And before she walked off the stage, a cover was pulled off of a red, white and blue bus behind the stage which read “WALKER US SENATE.” At the back of the bus were words saying “The People's Choice.”

People are also reading…

Walker told supporters at his Greensboro announcement that he remained confident that he could win the Senate primary, currently set for May 17. A runoff could be held in the summer if the leading candidate fails to get over 30% of the vote.

“When we stepped away from Congress, it was in our heart to run across North Carolina to be able to take what we’ve been able to do in central North Carolina and take it across the state for the U.S. Senate,” Walker said. “We're going to stay on that path and we're going to keep working.”

Jonathan Felts, Budd's campaign adviser, issued a response by text message shortly after Walker's announcement.

“It’s a bad sign when a candidate has to re-announce that he’s still an actual candidate after he’s already spent $2 million and been campaigning for 14 months yet has nothing to show for it,” Felts said.

Both McCrory and Budd collected eight times as many campaign dollars than Walker during the third quarter of 2021. Fourth-quarter filings are due early next week. Budd is benefitting from the independent expenditure group Club for Growth Action, which has vowed to spend $10 million to boost his candidacy and attack rivals.

Trump repeated his support Budd earlier this week in a written statement, calling him “the ONLY U.S. Senate candidate in North Carolina who has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

McCrory, who is expected to attract more moderate voters in the primary, has highlighted his accomplishments as governor while also accentuating Trump policies with which he agrees.

A relatively new candidate, military combat veteran Marjorie Eastman, is getting help from another super PAC funding that has spent over $1 million in radio, billboards and social media advertising.

The winner of the Senate GOP primary likely will take on in the general election former Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, who is the heavy favorite to win the Democratic nomination after her top rivals pulled out in November and December.

The Senate candidates are running to succeed GOP Sen. Richard Burr, who isn’t seeking reelection after three terms. Next November’s outcome could tip the current 50-50 balance in the Senate.

Primary elections already have been delayed from March 8 to mid-May, and it’s possible they could be delayed further if redistricting litigation results in the state Supreme Court ordering maps approved by the General Assembly in November be redrawn.

Oral arguments over the lawsuits alleging illegal partisan gerrymandering and discrimination against Black voters are next week.

A bill now on Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk would delay the primary further to June 7. Republican lawmakers who passed it said more time would be needed for the legislature to redraw any districts that the Supreme Court may strike down.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA believes it is unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary has used microwaves or other forms of directed energy to attack the hundreds of American officials who attribute symptoms associated with brain injuries to what's come to be known as “Havana syndrome."

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday announced sweeping naval drills in several parts of the world this month, and claimed the West is plotting “provocations” in neighboring Ukraine where the Kremlin has been accused of planning aggressive military action.

Gunfire near home of Burkina Faso's leader after army mutiny

Gunfire near home of Burkina Faso's leader after army mutiny

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Gunfire rang out late Sunday near the home of Burkina Faso's embattled President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, raising the specter that a military coup might still be under way after mutinous soldiers seized a military base earlier in the day.

Watch Now: Related Video

Nuland: Ball now in Russia's court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News