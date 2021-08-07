 Skip to main content
Former SC House member loses law license in corruption case
AP

Former SC House member loses law license in corruption case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The only South Carolina lawmaker to go to prison so far in a recent Statehouse corruption investigation is no longer an attorney.

Former state Rep. Jim Harrison agreed to give up his law license without a fight, the South Carolina Supreme Court said in a Wednesday order.

Harrison started an 18-month state prison sentence on July 1 after being convicted of perjury and misconduct in office. The 70-year-old former Republican lawmaker lied to a grand jury and took money from a political consultant to support certain bills.

Harrison likely will serve about half that sentence if he follows prison rules.

Harrison is the first lawmaker to go to prison in a Statehouse corruption probe that started in 2014 with the conviction of House Speaker Bobby Harrell for spending campaign money on personal expenses.

Harrell and two other Republican legislators all pleaded guilty and received probation in the corruption investigation.

Harrison served 24 years in the South Carolina House, rising to become chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

