Former SC House member loses law license in corruption case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The only South Carolina lawmaker to go to prison so far in a recent Statehouse corruption investigation is no longer an attorney.

Former state Rep. Jim Harrison agreed to give up his law license without a fight, the South Carolina Supreme Court said in a Wednesday order.

Harrison started an 18-month state prison sentence on July 1 after being convicted of perjury and misconduct in office. The 70-year-old former Republican lawmaker lied to a grand jury and took money from a political consultant to support certain bills.

Harrison likely will serve about half that sentence if he follows prison rules.

Harrison is the first lawmaker to go to prison in a Statehouse corruption probe that started in 2014 with the conviction of House Speaker Bobby Harrell for spending campaign money on personal expenses.