Former South Carolina lawmaker suspended from Pentagon job

MARION, S.C. (AP) — A former South Carolina state lawmaker and failed congressional candidate has been placed on leave from her Pentagon job during a probe into allegations of an unauthorized release of classified information, according to her attorney.

Since early 2019, Katie Arrington has been working as chief information officer for the Acquisition and Sustainment Office at the Defense Department, overseeing a cybersecurity initiative.

On May 11, she was informed that “her security clearance for access to classified information is being suspended” as “a result of a reported Unauthorized Disclosure of Classified Information and subsequent removal of access by the National Security Agency," according to a memo first reported by Bloomberg News and confirmed Tuesday to The Associated Press by Mark Zaid, Arrington's attorney.

“If this preliminary decision becomes final, you will not be eligible for access to classified information” or “assignments to duties that have been designated national security sensitive,” officials with the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment wrote in the memo, according to Bloomberg.