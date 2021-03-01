 Skip to main content
Former South Dakota AG Jackley says he'll seek old job
AP

Former South Dakota AG Jackley says he'll seek old job

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Monday that he will run again for the post as the state's top law enforcement officer in 2022, as the current attorney general faces calls for his resignation and impeachment for his involvement in a fatal car crash.

The announcement by Jackley, a Republican, positions him to replace Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg who is dealing with a political crisis from striking and killing a man with his car last year. Jackley served as the state's attorney general from 2009 to 2019, winning reelection twice. He lost a Republican primary battle to Gov. Kristi Noem in 2018.

“There is nothing more important than the public’s safety — and the public’s confidence in our ability to keep our families safe," Jackley said in a statement. "I will be working hard to earn the support of the voters once again, so I can go back to work fighting to keep South Dakota safe.”

If Ravnsborg resigns or if the Legislature votes to impeach him, Noem would get to name his replacement. Noem has called for his resignation, along with law enforcement groups. The House has also begun moves to impeach him.

Jackley announced his candidacy with the endorsement of Mark Barnett, a three-term Attorney General and recently retired Circuit Court Judge, as well as Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere and Clay County State’s Attorney Alexis Tracy.

Jackley has been working as an attorney in Pierre with the Gunderson Palmer law firm.

