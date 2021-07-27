 Skip to main content
Former state lawmaker gets probation in credit card case
AP

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A former Democratic state representative from northeastern Pennsylvania was sentenced to three years of probation Tuesday for theft of his mother's caregiver's credit card.

A judge sentenced former state Rep. Kevin M. Haggerty, who pleaded guilty in April to theft by deception and possessing a counterfeit or altered access device, the Times-Tribune of Scranton reported.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday for his defense attorney.

Haggerty, 48, of Dunmore, served two terms in the state House over the past decade.

He was charged with using credit cards that belonged to a woman who cared for his elderly mother for more than $950 in purchases in December and January — mostly booze, food and gas.

The attorney general's office issued a statement saying the sentence was within the state guidelines and that probation officials are expected to “help him stay on the path to sobriety.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

