 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Former state Rep. Jim Coley, a Memphis Republican, dies

  • 0

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Former Tennessee state Rep. Jim Coley, who represented a Memphis district for 14 years in the General Assembly, has died, a relative said Monday.

Coley died on Sunday, his son, Evan Coley, said in a Facebook post. A cause of death was not disclosed. Coley was 70.

“We have already gotten so much support and appreciate all the love that’s been shared with us,” Evan Coley wrote. “He would have called every single one of you his ‘buddy’ and meant it.”

Coley, a Bartlett Republican, represented District 97 in the House from 2006 until he retired in 2020. Republican John Gillespie won the race for Coley's former seat last year.

Coley was praised for his work protecting victims of rape and domestic abuse. Tennessee's rape kit tracking system for sexual assault survivors was created by The Jim Coley Protection for Rape Survivors Act.

The Tennessee Legislature passed a bill sponsored by Coley in 2018 that makes it easier for domestic violence victims to get off cellphone plans of their abusers.

State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, a Memphis Democrat, said Coley never let partisanship drive his decision making.

“Jim Coley was one of the kindest, most compassionate persons I knew in the TN legislature,” Parkinson said on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vladimir Putin paid scant attention to Fiona Hill, a preeminent U.S. expert on Russia, when she was seated next to him at dinners. Putin’s people placed her there by design, choosing a “nondescript woman,” as she put it, so the Russian president would have no competition for attention.

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The four retired judges who make up South Dakota's Government Accountability Board usually meet just a handful of times a year, almost entirely unnoticed by the public, and have never advanced a complaint to a public hearing.

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Roger Marshall won't let people forget he's a doctor, putting “Doc” in the letterhead of his U.S. Senate office's news releases. But when he talks about COVID-19 vaccines, some doctors and experts say the Kansas Republican sounds far more like a politician than a physician.

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Columbus Day Parade returns after COVID year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News