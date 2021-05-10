 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Texas GOP senator Don Huffines running for govenor
0 comments
AP

Former Texas GOP senator Don Huffines running for govenor

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Former Texas GOP senator Don Huffines running for govenor

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2015 file photo, then-Texas Sen. Don Huffines speaks during a news conference in Austin, Texas. Huffines, a former state senator from Dallas who has sharply criticized Texas' handling of the pandemic, said Monday, May 10, 2021 he will challenge Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022. 

 Deborah Cannon

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Don Huffines, a former state senator from Dallas who has sharply criticized Texas' handling of the pandemic, said Monday he will challenge Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022.

Huffines is a wealthy businessman who has spent the past year rallying with conservative activists around Texas, including outside the governor's mansion in October. Abbott, who did not have a serious primary challenger in his first two campaigns for governor, has faced pressure from within his party over COVID-19 closures and a statewide mask mandate.

Huffines, who served one term in the Senate before losing his seat in 2018 to Democrat Nathan Johnson, did not mention Abbott in his announcement.

“Plain and simple, our politicians aren’t getting things done, and Texans have rightfully run out of patience," Huffines said.

Abbott reported having nearly $38 million in his campaign account in January, and his prolific fundraising has been a major obstacle for previous challengers.

A Democratic challenger to Abbott next year has yet to emerge, although former congressman Beto O'Rourke has not ruled out running. Actor Matthew McConaughey is also flirting with a run for governor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New US panel aims to separate science and politics

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays
National Politics

Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lurking beneath Facebook's decision on whether to continue Donald Trump's suspension from its platform is a far more complex and consequential question: Do the protections carved out for companies when the internet was in its infancy 25 years ago make sense when some of them have become global powerhouses with almost unlimited reach?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News