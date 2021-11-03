 Skip to main content
Former U.S. Rep. Fossella elected Staten Island president

NEW YORK (AP) — Vito Fossella, a Republican former congressman who left office over a decade ago, clouded by a scandal involving a drunken driving arrest and revelations that he had a secret second family, won election Tuesday to a local office in Staten Island.

Fossella defeated Democrat Mark S. Murphy in the race for borough president of heavily Republican Staten Island, making his first return to elected office since he left Congress in 2009.

Fossella gave a victory speech at the Staten Island GOP headquarters and declared, “It’s good to be back!” Murphy conceded the race.

“Fortunately, the good hard-working taxpayers ... those are the people who stood up today and said we’re not going to take it anymore, we’re mad as hell, and we’re going in a better direction,” Fossella said, according to a report in the Staten Island Advance.

Fossella said he received a congratulatory phone call from former President Donald Trump, drawing cheers from the crowd.

A borough president is a partly ceremonial position, serving as a representative who coordinates among city agencies and makes appointments to boards and commissions.

Fossella was once seen as a potential candidate for New York City mayor, but his political career cratered after the revelations about his personal life.

Fossella, a former City Council member and medical malpractice lawyer, was elected to the U.S. House in 1997, representing Staten Island and part of Brooklyn.

When hundreds of Staten Island residents died in the Sept. 11 attacks, he became a prominent advocate for the families of victims.

Fossella was married, with a wife and three children living on Staten Island, when he was arrested in 2008 for drunken driving in Virginia.

Fossella told officers he was going to see his sick daughter. The woman with whom he had a secret relationship, a former Air Force lieutenant colonel who worked for a time as a liaison to Congress, bailed him out of jail.

Fossella opted not to run for reelection after the revelations.

Fossella was endorsed by Trump in the primary, with Trump calling the former congressman “strong, tough” and “a powerful voice against crime and all other things going wrong in the city that we love.”

“Vito Fossella will not let you down,” Trump said in an email to supporters.

Murphy is a real estate developer and businessman who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2012. He is the son of former U.S. Rep. Jack Murphy, who represented Staten Island for 18 years before being caught in the Abscam corruption scandal in the late 1970s.

Murphy did not raise the issue of Fossella's past on the campaign trail and declined to comment on it.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

