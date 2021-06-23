Former US Labor chief Perez enters Maryland governor's race

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez is running for governor of Maryland.

The former chairman of the Democratic National Committee is making the announcement official Wednesday.

Perez is highlighting his experience in local, state and federal government, particularly with labor issues and civil rights.

“I want to make sure here in Maryland that zip code never determines destiny, that people have access to good jobs, safe communities, affordable housing, health care — all the building blocks of a vibrant community," Perez said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Perez, 59, served as Maryland's labor secretary from 2007 to 2009 in former Gov. Martin O'Malley's administration. He went on to serve in former President Barack Obama's administration as assistant attorney general for civil rights from 2009 to 2013 and as head of the U.S. Labor Department from 2013 to 2017.

He was chairman of the DNC from 2017 until January.

Perez said he wants to bring a progressive vision to Maryland's crowded Democratic primary.

“You can have all the vision in the world, but if you can’t govern, you’re not going to deliver results," Perez said.