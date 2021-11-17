 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Former US representative challenges Idaho attorney general

  • Updated
  • 0

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Former Republican U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador filed paperwork Wednesday to challenge incumbent Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden to be the state’s chief legal officer.

Labrador served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives before running for governor in 2018 and losing in the primary to Brad Little, who went on to become governor.

Wasden is in his fifth term and is the longest serving attorney general in the state's history. He has not officially announced if he'll seek a sixth term, but he's listed as as active candidate on the secretary of state's website.

Labrador in an interview with The Associated Press said Wasden hasn't been aggressive enough in defending the state's interests.

“I think Idaho needs an attorney general that will defend the sovereignty of the state,” Labrador said. “Will defend the individual rights of Idaho citizens, and will fight the Biden administration on everything they’re doing to encroach on our rights and liberties.”

According to Republican Gov. Little, Wasden facilitated Idaho becoming part of two lawsuits challenging President Joe Biden's vaccine requirements involving federal contractors and another involving private employers with 100 or more employees.

People are also reading…

Idaho has had poor results defending laws passed by the Legislature that have been challenged as unconstitutional. One loss involved the state's ban on gay marriage.

Labrador said he could help the state win lawsuits.

“My goal would be to be a partner with (the Legislature) to make sure they can draft, craft and pass legislation that can withstand the challenge in the courts instead of doing what this current attorney general does, which is he gives the ACLU the road map on how to get defeated in the courts,” Labrador said.

Wasden, who has described his job as calling balls and strikes, is frequently asked to provide an opinion on whether a proposed law could withstand a legal challenge.

Labrador is a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus who unsuccessfully ran for majority leader in 2014.

Two other Republicans, Arthur Macomber and Dennis Boyles, are also in the race.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism

Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas lawmaker pushed, hit and spit on his 18-year-old brother in a fight that erupted because the brother was going to get baptized, according to court documents released Tuesday in a pending domestic battery case.

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 100 federal prison workers have been arrested, convicted or sentenced for crimes since the start of 2019, including a warden indicted for sexual abuse, an associate warden charged with murder, guards taking cash to smuggle drugs and weapons, and supervisors stealing property such as tires and tractors.

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten House Democrats, led by the co-chairs of the Democratic Women's Caucus, said Wednesday that they will introduce a House resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for tweeting a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword.

State: Ex-speaker Hubbard's words show apology was insincere

State: Ex-speaker Hubbard's words show apology was insincere

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Convicted former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard told people he was innocent and “held my nose” as he signed a letter apologizing for his crimes, according to state prosecutors who used Hubbard’s own phone calls and emails from prison to cast doubt on his claims of remorse as he seeks early release.

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Man Group turns 30

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News