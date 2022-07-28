 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Former Va. Lt. Gov. Fairfax: FBI asks about 2019 allegations

  • 0
Virginia Lieutenant Governor Investigation

FILE - In this April 6, 2021, file photo, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, a Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia, speaks during a debate at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va. The FBI has recently conducted interviews about the origin of the sexual assault allegations made in 2019 against then-Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, according to Fairfax and several others who said they were interviewed. Fairfax, who said he met for several hours with the FBI in early June, welcomed the inquiry.

 Steve Helber - staff, AP

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The FBI has recently conducted interviews about the origin of the sexual assault allegations made in 2019 against then-Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, according to Fairfax and several others who said they were interviewed.

Fairfax, who said he met for several hours with the FBI in early June, welcomed the inquiry.

The 43-year-old Democratic attorney, who left public office in January, has consistently denied the assault allegations against him, which have not resulted in criminal charges, and has long called for law enforcement to investigate them. He maintains he had consensual encounters with the women who have accused him of assault and has insisted that their complaints against him were part of a politically motivated smear campaign.

People are also reading…

Three other people confirmed to The Associated Press that they had been interviewed, insisting on anonymity to discuss what they and Fairfax believe to be an ongoing investigation. A fourth person familiar with the matter who also insisted on anonymity confirmed that Fairfax had been interviewed. That person was not one of those interviewed.

Dee Rybiski, a Richmond-based FBI spokeswoman, declined to comment. The FBI does not typically confirm or deny the existence of investigations.

The allegations against Fairfax surfaced publicly in February 2019, as he appeared poised to become Virginia's governor because of a scandal that had erupted over a racist photo on then-Gov. Ralph Northam's yearbook page. With Northam facing near-unanimous calls to resign, Fairfax would have been elevated to the post. But then two women days apart accused him of an assault in 2004 and rape in 2000, resulting in demands that Fairfax resign and blunting the pressure on Northam. Both men ultimately went on to finish their terms.

Fairfax, a former federal prosecutor and civil litigator, said he has been in touch with the FBI on an “ongoing basis” since February 2019, providing evidence of what he has long alleged was a coordinated effort to block him from becoming governor. The news of his and other interviews was first reported by The Intercept.

Fairfax has claimed for years — without proof — that former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and his close ally, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, played a role in surfacing the allegations, something McAuliffe and Stoney have called absurd. Fairfax points in part to connections between a former Stoney advisor and one of his accusers. Fairfax was once considered a rising star in the Democratic Party, and he competed against McAuliffe and three others for last year's Democratic nomination for governor; Stoney is also widely seen as a contender for higher office.

Fairfax said the FBI did not disclose the full scope of its apparent investigation but asked him questions about his concerns.

Stoney said at a news conference Wednesday that the FBI had not reached out to him or anyone in his “operation.” Stoney said he believes the women's allegations, called the idea that he was involved in a smear campaign “ridiculous” and added the only one talking about the FBI was Fairfax.

“These are claims by an individual who has been accused of rape, bottom line,” he said.

Jake Rubenstein, a spokesman for McAuliffe, said McAuliffe “knows nothing about any of this. Period.”

Attorneys for the women, Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson, defended their clients and criticized the idea that the FBI might be investigating.

Nancy Erika Smith, an attorney for Watson, said in a statement: “If it is true that the FBI is actually investigating two victims of Justin Fairfax, shame on the FBI. This latest abuse is obviously at the urging of Fairfax and his political benefactors and PR team.”

Debra Katz, an attorney for Vanessa Tyson, said neither she nor Tyson had been contacted by the FBI. She said she would be “shocked” if there was “a real FBI investigation” and suggested Fairfax was trying to weaponize the suggestion of one.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they are victims of sexual assault, but both women came forward publicly with their allegations against Fairfax.

Tyson said Fairfax — at the time a Columbia Law School student serving as an aide to Democratic vice presidential nominee John Edwards — forced her to perform oral sex in his hotel room during the Democratic National Convention in Boston in 2004. Two days after Tyson’s statement, Watson issued her own, accusing Fairfax of raping her in 2000, when they were students at Duke University.

Fairfax has said that in the case of his encounter with Watson, an eyewitness was present in the room. That person has not responded to repeated interview requests from the AP and has not spoken publicly to confirm or deny Fairfax's assertion.

Watson and her attorney have declined to address whether a third person was in the room.

One person who described being interviewed by the FBI in early July was asked if they had ever heard anything about money being exchanged in relation to the allegations, the person said.

The person had heard of something similar and reported it at the time to a spokesperson for Fairfax. The person, who is not close with Fairfax, has no firsthand knowledge of any payments and doubted that the individual who made the comment did either, the person said.

A second person who was interviewed was asked whether they had any knowledge about connections between the mayor's office and the women or any possible payments to the women, the person said.

The third individual who was interviewed described being asked similar questions and provided the AP a copy of an apparent email exchange with the FBI.

Separately, Tommy Bennett, president of the Danville branch of the NAACP, told The Post that the FBI reached out to him to ask about the allegations.

Fairfax finished his term as lieutenant governor — a mostly ceremonial role that involves presiding over the state Senate — in January. He got about 4% of the vote in last year's Democratic primary. McAuliffe won that contest, then went on to lose the general election to Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Associated Press reporter Eric Tucker reported from Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan

In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan

The Biden administration has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. That's according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who also revealed Wednesday that he has asked to speak with his Kremlin counterpart for the first time in months. The statement marked the first time the U.S. government has publicly revealed any concrete action it has taken to secure the release of Griner.  He did not offer details on the proposed deal outlined to the Russians, though a person familiar with the matter said the U.S. government has offered to trade convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Whelan and Griner.

Man's 63-month prison term matches longest for Capitol riot

Man's 63-month prison term matches longest for Capitol riot

A man who attacked police officers with poles during the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. The sentence that U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan gave Mark Ponder on Tuesday matches the longest term of imprisonment so far among hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions. Ponder, a 56-year-old resident of Washington, D.C., asked the judge for mercy before she sentenced him to five years and three months in prison. That's the same sentence that Chutkan gave Robert Palmer, a Florida man who also pleaded guilty to assaulting police at the Capitol. More than 200 other Capitol riot defendants have been sentenced so far.

Trump, Pence speeches put stark GOP divide on display

Trump, Pence speeches put stark GOP divide on display

The intensifying rivalry between former President Donald Trump and his once fiercely loyal vice president, Mike Pence, has been put on stark display in Washington. The two gave dueling speeches Tuesday on the future of the Republican Party. Trump, in his first return to Washington since Democrat Joe Biden ousted him from the White House, repeated the false election fraud claims that sparked the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Pence, in a separate address, implored the party to move on from Trump’s defeat. Both men have been laying the groundwork for expected presidential runs in 2024.

Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners

Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners

Myanmar has carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former lawmaker, a democracy activist and two other political prisoners who had been accused of a targeted killing after the country’s military takeover last year. The executions announced Monday were carried out despite worldwide pleas for clemency for the four. State media said they planned, directed and organized terrorist killings. Opposition figures and rights activists say their convictions were politically motivated and condemned the executions while Myanmar rejected all criticism. The wife of one of the prisoners urged the world to hold Myanmar's military leadership accountable. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said she was dismayed by “this cruel and regressive step.”

US military making plans in case Pelosi travels to Taiwan

US military making plans in case Pelosi travels to Taiwan

U.S. officials say they have little fear China would attack Nancy Pelosi’s plane if she flies to Taiwan. But the U.S. House speaker would be entering one of the world’s hottest spots, where a mishap, misstep or misunderstanding could endanger her safety. So the Pentagon is developing plans for any contingency. Officials tell The Associated Press if Pelosi goes to Taiwan, the military would increase its movement of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific region. The officials say fighter jets, ships, surveillance assets and other military systems would likely be used to provide rings of protection. China considers self-ruling Taiwan its own territory and has raised the prospect of annexing it by force.

Federal court denies Noem's Mount Rushmore fireworks appeal

Federal court denies Noem's Mount Rushmore fireworks appeal

A federal appeals court has dismissed an appeal from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in her legal fight to hold a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day last year. She sued in an attempt to overturn the National Park Service’s denial of the state’s application to hold a fireworks display to celebrate the 2021 holiday. The Eighth Circuit of Appeals found that South Dakota’s objections to the Park Service’s decision were moot because it was in the past. The court also found the federal government was within its rights to deny the state from shooting off fireworks on federal land.

Jan. 6 takeaways: White House in chaos, unmovable Trump

Jan. 6 takeaways: White House in chaos, unmovable Trump

The House Jan. 6 committee has closed out its set of summer hearings with its most detailed focus yet on the investigation’s main target: former President Donald Trump. The panel on Thursday examined Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, as hundreds of his supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol, going through the deadly afternoon in minute-by-minute fashion to show how long it took the former president to call off the rioters. The panel focused on 187 minutes that day, between Trump’s call for his supporters to march to the Capitol and when he told them to go home.

Airstrikes kill more Ukrainians despite grain export deal

Airstrikes kill more Ukrainians despite grain export deal

Ukraine’s emergencies agency says three bodies were recovered from a school hit by a Russian airstrike in the country's east. The casualties in the city of Kramatorsk followed attacks elsewhere in Ukraine, including a Russian attack that killed three people Thursday in the nation's second-largest city, Kharkiv. In the most significant agreement involving the warring parties so far, Russian and Ukrainian officials on Friday signed deals with the U.N. and Turkey to avert a global food crisis by clearing the way for the shipment of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain and Russian exports of grain and fertilizer across the Black Sea.

Trump, Pence campaign for rivals in Ariz. governor's race

Trump, Pence campaign for rivals in Ariz. governor's race

Former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence, are campaigning Friday in Arizona for rival candidates for governor. Trump and Pence both talked up the successes of their administration and hammered President Joe Biden, but neither directly addressed the growing rift between them. The split-screen moment marks a more confrontational phase in their relationship as they both consider running for president in 2024. And their dueling events serve to underscore the divide between the party establishment and Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

‘The Blind Woodturner’ crafts amazing items with his sense of touch and smell

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News