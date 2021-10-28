 Skip to main content
AP

Former worker charged with impersonating lieutenant governor

ATLANTA (AP) — A former employee of Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan was arrested Monday on charges that she sent emails impersonating the powerful Republican to get information about her divorce.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Beth Green turned herself into the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office on Monday on felony charges of impersonating a public officer or employee, computer invasion of privacy and computer trespass.

An arrest warrant for Green’s arrest was issued Friday.

Green was director of operations in Duncan's office from January 2019 until July.

The 49-year-old Acworth resident is accused of taking her state-issued computer when she left the lieutenant governor’s office and using it to send emails pretending she was Duncan, according to an arrest warrant.

Deputies accuse Green of sending seven emails in July from Duncan's email address get information about her divorce from her divorce attorney. The warrant doesn’t explain why she allegedly impersonated Duncan to get information from her own lawyer.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the sheriff's office declined to answer questions, citing the ongoing investigation.

Green's lawyers, including Taff Wren and lobbyist John Clayton, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Thursday.

Green’s husband filed for divorce in April, and a judge finalized the separation in September.

She's free on $10,100 bail.

“The office of the lieutenant governor has been notified of the arrest of a former employee,” Macy McFall, Duncan’s chief of staff, said in a statement to the newspaper. “Staff members will continue to cooperate with law enforcement authorities as the investigation of these incidents moves forward.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

WATCH NOW: Missouri River Basin Water Management presentation

